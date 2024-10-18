Google Pixel 9 Pro now available in India for ₹110K

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available for pre-orders in India. However, it is only being offered in a single 16GB/256GB configuration, which is priced at ₹109,999.

The search giant announced the Pixel 9 series in India back in August. Thankfully, after a long wait, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available via Flipkart in the country.

It is available in Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose Quartz color options, but its RAM and storage are limited to 16GB and 256GB, respectively. It sells for ₹109,999, but interested buyers can take advantage of current bank offers, including a ₹ 10,000 discount on the ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is powered by a G4 Tensor chip and a 4700mAh battery. Its camera department features a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP rear camera setup, while its front camera is armed with a 42MP selfie unit.

Here are more details about the Google Pixel 9 Pro:

152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

16GB/256GB configuration

6.3″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1280 x 2856 resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide

8K video recording

4700mAh battery

27W wired, 21W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors

Via