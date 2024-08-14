Upgrading to Pixel soon? Here is the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold price list

Google has launched the Android 14-powered Pixel 9 in various markets, including in the US, the UK, and Europe. In line with this, the company unveiled the pricing of the phones in the said markets.

The lineup includes the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. The standard Pixel 9 comes with 12GB RAM but has two storage options (12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB). The rest of the models in the series, on the other hand, have higher 16GB RAM and a storage option of up to 1TB (except for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold).

As usual, the devices’ price tags, including their pricing in various markets, vary greatly. If you’re considering upgrading to the Pixel 9 series, here are their pricing in the following markets:

Note: The pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not yet available in some markets.

US

Pixel 9: 12GB/128GB ($799) and 12GB/256GB ($899)

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB/128GB ($999), 16GB/256GB ($999), 16GB/512GB ($999), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB/128GB ($999), 16GB/256GB ($999), 16GB/512GB ($999), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB/256GB ($1,799) and 16GB/512GB ($1,919)

UK

Pixel 9: 12GB/128GB (£799) and 12GB/256GB (£899)

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB/128GB (£999), 16GB/256GB (£1,099), 16GB/512GB (£1,219), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB/128GB (£1,099), 16GB/256GB (£1,199), 16GB/512GB (£1,319), and 16GB/1TB (£1,549)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB/256GB (£1,749) and 16GB/512GB (£1,869)

Canada

Pixel 9: 12GB/128GB (CA$1,099) and 12GB/256GB (CA$1,299)

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB/128GB (CA$1,299), 16GB/256GB (CA$1,299), 16GB/512GB (CA$1,649), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB/128GB (CA$1,649), 16GB/256GB (CA$1,629), 16GB/512GB (CA$1,799), and 16GB/1TB (CA$2,099)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB/256GB (CA$2,399) and 16GB/512GB (CA$2,569)

Germany

Pixel 9: 12GB/128GB (€899) and 12GB/256GB (€899)

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB/128GB (€1,099), 16GB/256GB (€1,199), 16GB/512GB (€1,329), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB/128GB (€1,199), 16GB/256GB (€1,299), 16GB/512GB (€1,429), and 16GB/1TB (€1,689)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB/256GB (€1,899) and 16GB/512GB (€2,029)

Netherlands

Pixel 9: 12GB/128GB (€899) and 12GB/256GB (€999)

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB/128GB (€1,099), 16GB/256GB (€1,199), 16GB/512GB (€1,329), and 16GB/1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB/128GB (€1,199), 16GB/256GB (€1,299), 16GB/512GB (€1,429), and 16GB/1TB (€1,689)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB/256GB (€1,899) and 16GB/512GB (€2,029)

We will update the price list soon as more markets welcome the series.