Google Play Console listing reveals more iQOO Z9 Lite 5G details

The iQOO Z9 Lite has appeared on the Google Play Console platform, revealing several details about itself.

The phone is expected to launch this month to join the iQOO Z9 Turbo and the iQOO Z9x 5G, which are already available in the market. Nonetheless, the device is believed to be more affordable, with a leaker noting that it will be the brand’s “first entry-level 5G phone.”

According to earlier leaks, the iQOO Z9 Lite could be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite. It is said to come in brown and blue variants and will offer users the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 50MP Sony AI camera with a secondary sensor.

Now, more details about the handheld are made available through its appearance in the Google Play Console. The model was spotted carrying the I2306 in the place, with its listing confirming its design in pink color, square camera island, and center punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

However, instead of a Dimensity 6300, the listing shows that it would use a MediaTek MT6853T chip, which pertains to the Dimensity 800U. According to the certification, there will also be a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB RAM, and Android 14 OS.

Despite the things mentioned, we still suggest that readers take everything with a pinch of salt. Yet, if the device is really a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite, it means fans can expect the following details:

5G connectivity

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations

Up to 6GB virtual RAM support

MicroSD card support

6.56” 90Hz display with a resolution of 1612 × 720 pixels and 840 nits brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera (f/1.8) + 2MP sensor

8MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

15W charging

Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors

IP64 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

