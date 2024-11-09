Google Tensor G6 is a ‘downgrade’ but will fix heat-related Pixel issues

According to a report, Google will finally resolve the consistent heating issue in its Pixel devices being caused by Tensor chips. It will reportedly address this in the Google Tensor G6. It is not entirely positive, however, as it has also been discovered that there will be some tradeoffs.

While Pixel phones are an interesting option in the smartphone market, their performance remains a few steps behind due to their chips. The search giant has been introducing some improvements in the new Tensor chips, but it is not enough to put Pixels on the top. Also, there’s a heating issue in the devices, reportedly leading to 28% of complaints from Pixel customers.

According to the documents viewed by Android Headlines, Google will address the matter in the Tensor G6 in the Pixel 11 series. The report says that the smartphone’s battery life will also be improved.

Sadly, the discovery is not entirely positive. While this sounds good news, it directly implies that the upcoming Pixel 10 series with the Tensor G5 could still experience the same issue.

Moreover, as per the outlet, one of the company’s main objectives for this chip improvement is to achieve its financial targets. Google will reportedly do this with the help of TSMC’s N3P process node, which costs less due to reduced die area. This, however, will affect some areas. According to the report, Pixel 11’s Tensor G6 will use a GPU that was intended for the Tensor G4, removing the component’s ray-tracing feature. The CPU, on the other hand, reportedly won’t be affected by the change, but as usual, it still won’t bring the impressive performance we’re still looking for in Pixels.

