Realme: GT 6 Chinese version pre-sale volume ‘exceeded 10,000 units in 8 minutes’

The Realme GT 6 is now available in China, and the company’s initial unveiling seems promising.

The Chinese brand officially launched the Realeme GT 6 this week. However, unlike the earlier GT 6, which was announced in India and the global market, the new version features a new set of details and design. To start, the Chinese version of the GT 6 has a rectangular camera island, which is different from the flat module used in its global counterpart. It also has a flat display instead of a curved screen.

According to Realme, within just the first 8 minutes of the model going live in China, its pre-sale volume had already reached more than 10,000 units. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station affirmed the GT 6’s success in a recent post, noting that it immediately secured the top 8 spot on JD.com.

The model’s immediate success in China could be attributed to its enticing specifications and configurations at reasonable prices. Realme offers the GT 6 in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options, with the starting price of CN¥2,799 or around $385.

Aside from its price, the GT 6 Chinese version also comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a bigger 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support compared to its global sibling. Moreover, its camera system impresses, which is affirmed by the sample shots shared by the brand days ago. It houses a 50MP IMX890 main sensor with OIS alongside an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide in the rear camera system, while a 16MP selfie unit arms the front.