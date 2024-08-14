HMD Hyper specs leak: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB/256GB config, 4700mAh battery, more

HMD is reportedly preparing a new phone, which will be called “HMD Hyper.” Ahead of the company’s official announcement of the device, nonetheless, its key specifications have already leaked online.

HMD is expected to release a handful of phones with its own branding aside from recreating earlier Nokia models. One of them is the rumored HMD Hyper.

According to a tipster on X, the HMD Hyper will boast an edgy form and the Nokia Lumia design. The device, which is shown in yellow in the leak, sports a rectangular camera island in the back and a 120Hz FHD+ OLED with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The camera system in the back is said to offer a 50MP OIS + 13MP + 8MP arrangement, while the front will be armed with a 50MP camera. The post claims that the system will support 4K@30fps video recording.

As per the leaker, the phone will offer a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, which is paired with an 8GB/256GB configuration and support for microSD. Ultimately, the HMD Hyper is said to house a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

