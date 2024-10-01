HMD is preparing ‘Moon Knight’ with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, quad-cam, more

HMD is reportedly preparing a new smartphone model with the alias “Moon Knight.”

In recent months, the company has been actively expanding its portfolio with the introduction of its new budget and mid-range smartphone models. Now, the leaker account @smashx_60 on X says that another one is in the making.

The account shared that the company is now preparing a so-called Moon Knight model. Interestingly, it seems to be a powerful phone, with the tipster claiming that it is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

The other sections of the device will complement this. According to the leak, it will also have a quad-camera setup, suggesting that its camera department will also be well-equipped. In the display section, the post says that there will be an FHD+ 144Hz P-OLED.

It is also said to come with POGO pins, meaning that it will have modular capabilities like its HMD Fusion sibling. To recall, the Fusion can get additional features through various Fusion Outfits. These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions. The cases include the Flashy Outfit (with built-in ring light), Rugged Outfit (an IP68-rated case), Casual Outfit (basic case with no extra functionality and comes in the package), Wireless Outfit (wireless charging support with magnets), and Gaming Outfit (gaming controller that transforms the device to games console).

Other details rumored about the HMD Moon Knight include 5G capability, dual speakers, and an aluminum frame. The design of the device remains a mystery, but it could soon surface online as it approaches its final stages.

Stay tuned!

