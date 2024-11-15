HMD Pulse 2 Pro specs, design leak

A new leak shows that HMD is preparing to release a new budget smartphone: the HMD Pulse 2 Pro.

The model will be the successor of the current HMD Pulse Pro, which is already one of the most affordable smartphones in the market. Now, the leaker account @smashx_60 on X revealed that the brand will revamp it with the introduction of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro model.

According to the image shared by the account, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will still have the same design as its predecessor, which includes a flat display and back panel, a thick chin, and a vertical rectangular camera island with two punch holes for the lenses.

In terms of its specifications, some changes have been made, albeit not significant. As per the tipster, the only noteworthy change is in the better Unisoc T612 chip and higher 256GB maximum storage option. In other departments, the new phone is expected to offer the same details as its predecessor.

According to the account, here are the other details the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will offer:

Unisoc T612

6GB and 8GB RAM options

128GB and 256GB storage options

IPS LCD HD+

50MP selfie

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

5000mAh battery

20W charging

Green, Blue, and Yellow color options

