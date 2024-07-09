HMD is preparing another phone called ‘View’

HMD is determined to expand its smartphone portfolio this year, and it is believed to be creating another one called HMD View.

The company hopes to make a mark in the industry by recreating old Nokia designs and producing its own models. To this end, the phone manufacturer has released various HMD-branded phones in the past, including the HMD 105, HMD 110, HMD XR21, HMD Arrow, and more. According to recent reports, the company has several projects on its plate. One includes the HMD View.

According to the leak shared by the well-known tipster account @smashx_60 on X, the phone will have a decent set of specs, including Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, which should allow it to have 5G connectivity. It will be paired with 8GB RAM, and there will be a huge 4,700mAh battery to provide power for the device.

As per the post, the HMD View will be employing an FHD+ OLED for its display. The camera department, on the other hand, is said to include a 50MP main unit with OIS. Based on the render shared by the tipster, the phone has a dual camera system in the rear.

The camera lenses in the back of the HMD View are housed in a rectangular camera island with minimal protrusion. The render also shows that the phone will use a flat design for its rear panel and side frames, which is becoming increasingly popular in smartphones today. Ultimately, the account claims that the HMD will be available in Meteor Black, Ice, and Velvet colors.

No other details about the phone are currently available, but we will provide updates in the future.