Cheap Honor 200 Smart launches with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 4GB RAM, 5200mAh battery

Honor has added a more affordable option in its Honor 200 series: the Honor 200 Smart 5G.

The new model joins the Honor 200, 200 Pro, and 200 Lite, which are all now available in the market. Nonetheless, as a newcomer, the Honor 200 Smart has presented itself as a cheaper option in the lineup with its €219.90 global price tag.

The Honor 200 Smart also has a different look than its siblings. Unlike its siblings, which have rectangular and pill-shaped camera islands, the Honor 200 Smart boasts a more conventional-looking square module. Like the Honor 200 Lite, however, the new phone sports a flat design for its back panel and side frames.

The Honor 200 Smart is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 4GB RAM, and a 5200mAh battery. It is now available in Midnight Black and Forest Green color options and comes with a €219.90 price tag.

Here are more details about the Honor 200 Smart 5G:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

4GB RAM

256GB storage

6.8″ TFT LCD with 2412 × 1080px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor

Selfie Camera: 5MP

5200mAh battery

35W SuperCharge charging

Support for NFC and side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Midnight Black and Forest Green colors

