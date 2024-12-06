Honor 300 series hits stores in China

After its launch days ago, Honor has finally started selling the vanilla Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, and Honor 300 Ultra in China.

The Honor 300 series succeeds the Honor 200 lineup. Yet, just like their predecessors, the new models are also specifically designed for photography, especially the Honor 300 Ultra, which is armed with a 50MP IMX906 main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 50MP IMX858 periscope with 3.8x optical zoom. There’s also the Harcourt Portrait technology that was introduced by the brand in the Honor 200 series. To recall, the mode was inspired by Paris’ Studio Harcourt, which is known for capturing black-and-white photographs of movie stars and celebrities.

Now, all three models are finally available in China in different configurations. The vanilla model comes in 8GB/256GB (CN¥2299), 12GB/256GB (CN¥2499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2799), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥2999). On the other hand, the Pro model is available in 12GB/256GB (CN¥3399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3699), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥3999), while the Ultra variant has 12GB/512GB (CN¥4199) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4699) options.

Here are more details about the Honor 300 series:

Honor 300

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Adreno 720

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.95, OIS) + 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.1)

5300mAh battery

100W charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Purple, Black, Blue, Ash, and White colors

Honor 300 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Adreno 750

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations

6.78” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.95, OIS) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.4, OIS) + 12MP ultrawide macro (f/2.2)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.1)

5300mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Black, Blue, and Sand colors

Honor 300 Ultra