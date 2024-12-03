Honor 300 series now official, includes Ultra model

The Honor 300 series is finally here, and this year, it comes with an Ultra model.

The new lineup is the successor of the Honor 200 series. Just like the earlier devices, the new phones are designed specifically to excel in the camera department. With this, buyers can also expect the Harcourt Portrait technology introduced by the brand in the Honor 200 series. To recall, the mode was inspired by Paris’ Studio Harcourt, which is known for capturing black-and-white photographs of movie stars and celebrities.

Aside from that, the series offers interesting camera specifications, especially the Honor 300 Ultra, which offers a 50MP IMX906 main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 50MP IMX858 periscope with 3.8x optical zoom.

The Ultra and Pro models of the series do not have the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but they offer its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is still impressive in its own right.

In addition to those things, the phones also offer decent details in other departments, including:

Honor 300

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Adreno 720

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.95, OIS) + 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.1)

5300mAh battery

100W charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Purple, Black, Blue, Ash, and White colors

Honor 300 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Adreno 750

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations

6.78” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.95, OIS) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.4, OIS) + 12MP ultrawide macro (f/2.2)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.1)

5300mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Black, Blue, and Sand colors

Honor 300 Ultra