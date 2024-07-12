Honor Magic Vs3 now official in China

Honor finally unveiled the Honor Magic Vs3 in China.

The model is another foldable creation from the Chinese brand, but it is a more affordable version of the Honor Magic V3. Unlike the Magic V3, which has an octagonal camera island, the Magic Vs3 has a more generic-looking module. It is rectangular and placed vertically in the left section of the phone’s back. It houses the camera lenses and sports alternating black and silver colors.

The foldable is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is complemented by up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It also houses a decent 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Magic Vs3 sports a 6.43” curved external AMOLED screen, which boasts a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels and 2,500 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the same display with 120Hz LTPO refresh rate is placed, sporting a 7.8” measurement, 2,344 x 2,156px resolution, and 1,600 nits peak brightness.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic Vs3 offers a triple camera system in the back, which consists of a 50MP main unit with OIS, a 40MP ultrawide, and an OIS-armed 8MP periscope with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. The selfie camera section also doesn’t disappoint, thanks to its dual-camera setup featuring 16MP and 8MP sensors.

Other details worth mentioning about the new foldable include its 9.7mm (folded) and 4.65mm (unfolded) profiles, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, MagicOS 8.0 OS, and three color options (Qilian Snow, Tundra Green, and Velvet Black).

According to the company, the Honor Magic Vs3 will hit stores on July 19. It will be offered in three configurations of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥6,999, CN¥7,699, and CN¥8,699, respectively.