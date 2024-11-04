This is how much Xiaomi 15 series repair will cost

Xiaomi shared the parts replacement price list of the Xiaomi 15 series.

The vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are finally in China. The models are some of the first to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite. They also offer decent improvements over their predecessors, including a bigger battery, higher memory (12GB base RAM), and a new HyperOS 2.0 system.

Now, the Chinese smartphone giant has finally revealed how much the replacement parts of the Xiaomi 15 series will cost. Unlike the replacement part price list of other new series and models (e.g., iQOO 13, Oppo X8 series, and OnePlus 13), the Xiaomi 15 series has more items since it comes in various editions. To recall, aside from its regular designs and colors, the Xiaomi 15 is available in Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition and Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition. Moreover, the motherboard prices of the lineup also vary depending on the configuration of the device.

Here is the parts replacement price list shared by Xiaomi:

Xiaomi 15 mainboard: 16GB/1TB (CN¥3130), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2850), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2790), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥2640)

Xiaomi 15 Pro Mainboard: 16GB/1TB (CN¥3370), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3050), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥2820)

Sub-board: CN¥65 (vanilla), CN¥90 (Pro)

Limited Edition display: CN¥920 (vanilla)

Liquid Silver Edition display: CN¥730 (vanilla), CN¥940 (Pro)

Display (customized colors): CN¥670 (vanilla), CN¥910 (Pro)

Liquid Silver Edition battery cover: CN¥290 (vanilla), CN¥460 (Pro)

Limited Edition battery cover: CN¥220 (vanilla), CN¥270 (Pro)

Selfie Camera: CN¥60 (both models)

Rear main camera: CN¥335 (vanilla), CN¥345 (Pro)

Telephoto camera: CN¥150 (vanilla), CN¥430 (Pro)

Ultrawide camera: CN¥60 (vanilla), CN¥75 (Pro)

Battery: CN¥119

Speaker: CN¥20

