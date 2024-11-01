iQOO 13, Oppo Find X8 series part replacement costs now available

Days after their creations’ debut, Vivo and Oppo posted the parts replacement and repair costs for the iQOO 13 and Oppo Find X8 series.
The last quarter of the year is indeed huge for smartphone fans, with several flagships making their debut one after another. The latest ones include the iQOO 13 and the Oppo Find X8 series. Now, after being officially announced, their respective companies have confirmed how much their parts repair will cost.
Here are the price lists shared by the brands:
OPPO Find X8
- Screen repair assembly: CN¥1050
- Motherboard: CN¥2280 to CN¥3180 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)
- Battery cover assembly: CN¥290
- Battery: CN¥199
- Selfie camera: CN¥225
- Rear ultrawide camera: CN¥150
- Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥400
- Rear telephoto camera: CN¥290
- Power adapter: CN¥199
- Data cable: CN¥49
OPPO Find X8 Pro
- Screen repair assembly: CN¥1450
- Motherboard: CN¥2550 to CN¥3550 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)
- Battery cover assembly: CN¥390
- Battery: CN¥199
- Selfie camera: CN¥225
- Rear ultrawide camera: CN¥150
- Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥520
- Rear telephoto camera: CN¥290
- Rear super-telephoto camera: CN¥320
- Power adapter: CN¥199
- Data cable: CN¥49
iQOO 13
- Display: CN¥1395 or CN¥995 (old part)
- Motherboard: CN¥2700 to CN¥3450 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)
- Front Camera: CN¥85
- Rear Main Camera: CN¥290
- Rear Portrait Camera: CN¥165
- Rear Wide-Angle Camera: CN¥110
- Battery: CN¥229
- Battery Cover: CN¥220
- Charger Set: CN¥299
- Data Cable: CN¥69
While the numbers above seem precise, the brands underscored that they are just estimates. Since the devices could require specific kinds of repair, the repair cost could be higher, especially when the labor cost is added.