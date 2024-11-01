iQOO 13, Oppo Find X8 series part replacement costs now available

Days after their creations’ debut, Vivo and Oppo posted the parts replacement and repair costs for the iQOO 13 and Oppo Find X8 series.

The last quarter of the year is indeed huge for smartphone fans, with several flagships making their debut one after another. The latest ones include the iQOO 13 and the Oppo Find X8 series. Now, after being officially announced, their respective companies have confirmed how much their parts repair will cost.

Here are the price lists shared by the brands:

OPPO Find X8

Screen repair assembly: CN¥1050

Motherboard: CN¥2280 to CN¥3180 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)

Battery cover assembly: CN¥290

Battery: CN¥199

Selfie camera: CN¥225

Rear ultrawide camera: CN¥150

Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥400

Rear telephoto camera: CN¥290

Power adapter: CN¥199

Data cable: CN¥49

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Screen repair assembly: CN¥1450

Motherboard: CN¥2550 to CN¥3550 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)

Battery cover assembly: CN¥390

Battery: CN¥199

Selfie camera: CN¥225

Rear ultrawide camera: CN¥150

Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥520

Rear telephoto camera: CN¥290

Rear super-telephoto camera: CN¥320

Power adapter: CN¥199

Data cable: CN¥49

iQOO 13

Display: CN¥1395 or CN¥995 (old part)

Motherboard: CN¥2700 to CN¥3450 (prices vary depending on the device configurations)

Front Camera: CN¥85

Rear Main Camera: CN¥290

Rear Portrait Camera: CN¥165

Rear Wide-Angle Camera: CN¥110

Battery: CN¥229

Battery Cover: CN¥220

Charger Set: CN¥299

Data Cable: CN¥69

While the numbers above seem precise, the brands underscored that they are just estimates. Since the devices could require specific kinds of repair, the repair cost could be higher, especially when the labor cost is added.