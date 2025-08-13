Huawei Mate 80 series to get Kirin 9030 with 20% better performance

Despite the US restrictions, Huawei’s upcoming Mate 80 series will reportedly use a better Kirin 9030 chip with up to 20% more power than its predecessor.

Huawei is now preparing the successor to the Huawei Mate 70 series. According to reports, the company will introduce some improvements to the lineup, one of which includes a new chip. While Huawei is secretive about the chips it is using on its devices, leaks say that the Mate 80 devices will employ the Kirin 9030.

The Chinese giant will continue using Kirin chips after the US export restrictions started in 2020. According to reports, Huawei’s upcoming chips will remain based on the 7nm process node, dismissing earlier claims that the smartphone brand and China’s SMIC had found a way to create 5nm chips.

Despite that, the 9030 chip is reportedly better than the 9020, achieving 20% better performance and speed. Needless to say, though, we still have to prove this once the Mate 80 series becomes available.

In related news, Huawei is believed to be introducing a waterproof fan system to the Mate 80 series. The brand is just one of the Chinese manufacturers planning to use the feature after Oppo K13 Turbo series debuted it in the market recently.

Source