Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design to hit global markets in Q1 2025 — Report

A new report claims that the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design will arrive in the global markets in the first quarter of 2025.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design launched this month as the first trifold smartphone in the world. However, it is currently available in China and costs a lot for $2,800 (starting price). These things, nonetheless, do not stop tech enthusiasts and fans around the globe from coveting the trifold device.

Thankfully, Huawei seems to have plans to launch the Mate XT outside of China. Following the company’s teases, Android Authority claims that it has already confirmed that the Mate XT will debut globally in the first quarter of 2025.

Huawei still hasn’t confirmed the matter, so we suggest taking the matter with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, if it really launches outside China, it is certain that it will come at a more expensive price tag, which could hit over $3,000. As for its details, there could be changes in the global variant, but it is still expected to borrow many details from its Chinese sibling, which offers:

298g weight

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

