Huawei Nova 13 series arrives in Mexico, Dubai

The Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro are now available in Mexico and Dubai.

The news follows the local launch of the series in China back in October. Now, both the vanilla and Pro variant of the lineup are finally listed in the Mexican and UAE markets.

The Huawei Nova 13 starts with the 12GB/256GB variant in Dubai, where it is priced at AED 1699. In Mexico, the same variant costs MXN10999 for the vanilla model, while the 12GB/512GB Nova 13 Pro in the said market comes at MXN15999.

To recall, the phones launched in China with the following details:

Huawei Nova 13

256GB (CN¥2699), 512GB (CN¥2999), and 1TB (CN¥3499) storage options

6.7″ FHD+ OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.9) + 8MP ultrawide/macro (f2.2)

Selfie: 60MP (f2.4)

5000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (machine translated)

Huawei Nova 13 Pro