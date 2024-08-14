Huawei: Nova Flip surpasses 45K unit sales within first 72 hours of launch

Huawei shared that its Huawei Nova Flip was welcomed warmly in its local market.

The company shared the news, claiming that the Huawei Nova Flip accumulated 45,000 units of sales in 72 hours just after its launch.

The phone is the first foldable model in the Nova series, allowing it to stir the curiosity of Huawei fans. Despite having a starting price tag higher than its non-foldable Nova siblings, the Huawei Nova Flip is a cheaper alternative to the Huawei Pocket.

The phone has three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which are priced at CN¥5288 ($744), CN¥5688 ($798), and CN¥6488 ($911), respectively. It is available in New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black.

The brand did not share the model’s chip and RAM, but the phone appeared on Geekbench earlier when it was tested with a Kirin 8000 SoC and 12GB RAM. Here are more details about the Huawei Nova Flip: