Leaker: Huawei Nova Flip to cost CN¥5K in China

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the Huawei Nova Flip will sell for around CN¥5000 in China.

Huawei will officially announce the Huawei Nova Flip on August 6 in China, and the brand has already released the first teaser of the model. In line with this, the Chinese smartphone giant revealed the design of the phone, which boasts flat side frames, a flat main display, and a small square secondary screen contained in a rectangular camera island in the back panel.

Huawei remains mum about the other details of the phone, including its price tag. Nonetheless, according to earlier reports, the Nova Flip could cost more than the previous Nova generation models but will be cheaper than the Huawei Pocket. Now, DCS has made a quite specific claim, saying that the clamshell phone will “reach 5K” (CN¥5000) in China, which translates to around $690.

Aside from that, the tipster echoed rumors about the details of the phone, including its Kirin 5G chip, 66W charging, 50MP dual rear camera system, and 6.9″ and 2.1″ display sizes. According to another leaker, in addition to those things, the Nova Flip could also offer: