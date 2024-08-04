Huawei Nova Flip Geekbench scores surface ahead of device launch

The Huawei Nova Flip has been tested on Geekbench ahead of its launch on August 5.

The Chinese smartphone giant recently confirmed the arrival of the foldable following a short teaser clip that revealed the handheld’s design. The phone will be the first flip model in the Nova series, and according to reports, it will be priced higher than its Nova siblings but more affordable than the Huawei Pocket.

Now, as the phone’s announcement nears, it has appeared on Geekbench. According to the benchmark listing, the unit tested used Android 12 OS and 12GB RAM. Its processor was revealed to be an octa-core SoC, which could be a HiSilicon Kirin 8 series chip. Through these details, the phone managed to obtain 1,000 and 2,419 points in its single and multi-core tests, respectively.

The news follows earlier discoveries about the Huawei Nova FLip, including its: