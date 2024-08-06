India welcomes Realme 13 Pro series with 100K pre-orders in one week

Santiago Jr Bongco
Aug. 6, 2024, 8:30

Realme has another success in its smartphone business in India with the introduction of the Realme 13 Pro series. According to the company, the lineup received 100,000 units of pre-orders in just one week.

The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus were unveiled on July 30 in India, and the phones immediately made a mark by collecting 10,000 pre-orders within its first six hours online. Now, according to the company, the number has reached 100,000 after a week in India.

The news came after the company made several teases about the phones, which are inspired by French painter Oscar-Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” paintings. According to the company, the models have a film with “tens of thousands of very tiny and shimmering magnetic shiny particles” and high-gloss AG glass that doesn’t retain fingerprints or smudges.

Inside, both phones also impress with the following features:

Realme 13 Pro

  • 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • 8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations
  • Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP
  • 5200mAh battery
  • 45W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Android 14-based RealmeUI
  • Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+

  • 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • 8GB/256GB (₹32,999), 12GB/256GB (₹34,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹36,999) configurations
  • Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 3x telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP
  • 5200mAh battery
  • 80W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Android 14-based RealmeUI
  • Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Related Articles