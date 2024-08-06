India welcomes Realme 13 Pro series with 100K pre-orders in one week

Realme has another success in its smartphone business in India with the introduction of the Realme 13 Pro series. According to the company, the lineup received 100,000 units of pre-orders in just one week.

The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus were unveiled on July 30 in India, and the phones immediately made a mark by collecting 10,000 pre-orders within its first six hours online. Now, according to the company, the number has reached 100,000 after a week in India.

The news came after the company made several teases about the phones, which are inspired by French painter Oscar-Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” paintings. According to the company, the models have a film with “tens of thousands of very tiny and shimmering magnetic shiny particles” and high-gloss AG glass that doesn’t retain fingerprints or smudges.

Inside, both phones also impress with the following features:

Realme 13 Pro

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+