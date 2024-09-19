Infinix Zero 40 5G finally in India with ₹28K starting price

After its first launch in Malaysia, Infinix has finally presented the Infinix Zero 40 5G to its fans in India. The phone has a Dimensity 8200 chip and a starting price of ₹27,999.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G was first launched in Malaysia weeks ago alongside its 4G sibling. Now, the brand has made the 5G variant available in India to give fans another AI-armed smartphone.

The smartphone features a Dimensity 8200 chip, which is complemented by 12GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging power. It also offers a spacious 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED with 1300 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. In the upper center of the display, there is a 50MP selfie camera, while its back houses a 108MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth camera setup.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black colors. Consumers can also choose between the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which cost ₹27,999 and ₹30,999, respectively.

