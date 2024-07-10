iQOO confirms Neo 9S Pro+ display, battery details as more key info leaks

The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ will be announced in China this Thursday. Nevertheless, the company already confirmed the phone’s display and battery details ahead of its debut. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station also added more information about the phone, affirming expectations.

The model is one of the most anticipated devices to launch this month, with iQOO teasing its power and gaming capability in recent posts. According to the company, the handheld registered a total of 2,335,110 points on AnTuTu. The brand also revealed that the phone is armed with 144fps to efficiently cater to games. Specifically, iQOO says the Neo 9S Pro+ can handle the Star Canyon’s 10v10 gameplay mode by allowing 119.9 frames for 30 minutes.

We also already know the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+’s color options, which will be black, white, and dual-color blue/white. Thankfully, more details about the phone have been revealed through the company’s official posters.

According to the company, the phone will include a huge 5500mAh battery with 120W charging. This will power its 8T LTPO display with 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. DCS echoed these details in a recent post and provided more information.

As the tipster’s post suggests, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ will be pretty powerful. According to the post, the phone will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will be complemented by a Q1 independent graphics chip.

The tipster also affirmed earlier rumors about the phone’s other details, including its 50MP dual camera system in the back. DCS also added that there will be a 16MP selfie camera on the display alongside support for a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

Ultimately, the tipster shared that the middle frame is made of plastic but noted that consumers can choose between a leather or glass body, depending on the color design they choose.