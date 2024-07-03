iQOO Z9 Lite to debut on July 15; Official poster reveals phone’s design

iQOO shared the first official poster of the iQOO Z9 Lite, revealing its design and July 15 launch date.

According to the materials shared by the brand, the phone will sport a flat back panel and side frames with slight curves. The back has a rectangular camera island placed vertically in the upper left corner, and it houses the two camera lenses and the flash unit. The poster also shows the phone in an aquamarine color and confirms that the handheld will have 5G connectivity.

According to rumors, the model will be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite. If true, it could borrow the following details of the said Vivo phone: