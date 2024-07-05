Confirmed: iQOO Z9 Lite to get Dimensity 6300, 6GB/128GB config, 50MP Sony cam, IP64 rating

The iQOO Z9 Lite is coming on July 15, and the brand is gradually unveiling several details about it.

Just days ago, iQOO confirmed the date of its launch alongside the official design of the phone. In the material shared by the company, the phone is shown sporting a flat aquamarine back panel and side frames with slight curves. The back has a rectangular camera island placed vertically in the upper left corner, and it houses the two camera lenses and the flash unit.

Now, more details about the phone have been confirmed through its dedicated microsite. According to the page, the phone will be powered by a Dimensity 6300 chip, which will be complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The page also shows that the phone will be equipped with a 50MP Sony AI camera paired with a 2MP bokeh unit in the back.

Other details revealed in the place include its IP64 rating and color options, which will consist of aquamarine and brownish-maroon shades.

According to earlier reports, the Z9 Lite will be the “first entry-level 5G phone” from the brand. Moreover, it is believed to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite. If true, it could borrow the following details of the said Vivo phone: