iQOO reveals Z9 Turbo Plus’ Moon Shadow Titanium color, Dimensity 9300+, 6400mAh battery

Ahead of the official debut of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, the brand has started revealing some of the phone’s details, including its color, chip, and battery.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is rumored to arrive on September 24 in China. As the date approaches, the company is gradually lifting the veil from the phone. One includes one of its official color options. According to the image shared by the company online, the Z9 Turbo+ will have the same design as its Z9 Turbo sibling. The material shows the phone in the Moon Shadow Titanium color, but more options are expected to be announced soon.

An offline poster of the phone also reveals that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and a big 6400mAh battery. To compare, the Z9 Turbo comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a 6000mAh battery.

The news follows earlier leaks about the phone, which is said to feature a flat 6.78″ 1.5K 144Hz display. Other noteworthy details rumored to come in the phone include its dual-frequency GPS and the company’s self-developed Q1 gaming chip. It is also believed to be getting short-focus optical fingerprint support, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 50MP + 8MP main camera setup.