iQOO Z9 Turbo+ reportedly coming on Sept. 24 with Dimensity 9300+, 1.5K display, 6400mAh battery

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to arrive soon, and a new leak claims that it could happen next week, on September 24. The phone is rumored to pack some powerful components, including a Dimensity 9300+ chip, a 1.5K display, and an extra-large 6400mAh battery.

The phone is now available for pre-order in China. The brand has already unveiled its design, showing fans a device sporting a similar design to the Z9 Turbo, which features a squarish camera island with rounded corners. It has a semi-curved back panel, but its side frames and display will be flat. The screen sports thin bezels, but the bottom part appears to be thicker than the rest.

Despite taking pre-orders, the company remains mum about the specifics of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+. Nonetheless, according to leakers, the phone will launch next week and offer some powerful details.

To start, the phone is said to come with a Dimensity 9300+ chip. This is reportedly accompanied by a huge 6400mAh battery with 80W charging support. This makes the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ one of the latest models to feature a 6000mAh+ battery in the market.

The rumors also say that there will be a 1.5K display, and the poster earlier shared by iQOO confirmed that it is flat. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will have a 6.78″ 1.5K 144Hz display. Other noteworthy details rumored to come in the phone include its dual-frequency GPS and the company’s self-developed Q1 gaming chip. It is also believed to be getting short-focus optical fingerprint support, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 50MP + 8MP main camera setup.

