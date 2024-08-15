iQOO reveals Z9s, Z9s Pro specs… Here is everything we know

Ahead of the debut of the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro, Vivo has already revealed several key details about them.
The 5G smartphones are expected to launch on August 21 in India. To prepare for this date, the company created a dedicated page for the series, revealing some of the phones’ essential details, from the chip to their color options.
That being said, here are the specifications Vivo has already confirmed coming to the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro:
iQOO Z9s
- 0.749cm
- 4nm Dimensity 6300
- Curved 3D 120Hz AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2MP
- 5500mAh battery
- Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colors
- IP64 rating
iQOO Z9s Pro
- 0.749cm
- 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- Curved 3D 120Hz AMOLED with 4500 nits local peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- 5500mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble colors
- IP64 rating