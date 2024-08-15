iQOO reveals Z9s, Z9s Pro specs… Here is everything we know

Ahead of the debut of the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro, Vivo has already revealed several key details about them.

The 5G smartphones are expected to launch on August 21 in India. To prepare for this date, the company created a dedicated page for the series, revealing some of the phones’ essential details, from the chip to their color options.

That being said, here are the specifications Vivo has already confirmed coming to the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro:

iQOO Z9s

0.749cm

4nm Dimensity 6300

Curved 3D 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2MP

5500mAh battery

Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colors

IP64 rating

iQOO Z9s Pro