Leak shows HMD Hyper in yellow, teal, red, gray colors

A new leak has revealed the four possible color options of the anticipated HMD Hyper smartphone model.

The existence of the HMD Hyper was first revealed last month. According to an earlier report, the phone will offer Nokia’s classic Lumia design, an edgy body, and a rectangular camera island in the back. In its initial leak, the Hyper was only shown in yellow. Now, a leaker account has revealed the three more colors the phone will be available in soon.

According to @smashx_60 on X, the HMD Hyper will also be available in teal, red, and gray.

As for the phone’s specifications, the HMD Hyper is reportedly coming with the following details:

6.55″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED

4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Adreno 710

8GB/256GB configuration

MicroSD support

Rear Camera: 50MP OIS main + 13MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 50MP with AF

4K video recording

4,700mAh battery

33W charging

IP54 rating

Support for Bluetooth 5.2, Dual speakers, WiFi 5, and NFC

Via