Leak: Realme Neo 7 gets 1.5K display, 50MP IMX882 OIS cam, CN¥2.5K starting price, 3 colors

A leaker on Weibo shared more details about the upcoming Realme Neo 7.

The phone is set to launch in China this Wednesday. Days ago, the brand already confirmed several major details of the Neo 7, including its Dimensity 9300+ chip, 7000mAh battery, IP68/69 rating, and design.

Now, ahead of the company’s official unveiling of the model, Digital Chat Station has shared other details fans will find interesting. In his recent post on Weibo, the tipster shared the listing of the Realme Neo 7 in China, revealing that it will have a starting price of CN¥2498. The listing also includes images of the phone, affirming earlier reports that it will be available in white, black, and blue.

Aside from those, DCS revealed the following information about the Neo 7:

213.4g

162.55×76.39×8.56mm

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip

6.78″ flat 1.5K (2780×1264px) BOE S2 8T LTPO display

16MP selfie camera

50MP IMX882 OIS main camera + 8MP ultrawide camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging support

7700mm² VC

Short-focus optical fingerprint scanner

Plastic middle frame

Dual-frequency GPS

Triple-frequency Beidou support

X-axis motor

Infrared remote control feature

NFC

IP68/69 rating

Realme will unveil the Realme Neo 7 today in China at 16:00 local time. Stay tuned for updates!

