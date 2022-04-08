Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh: Best powerbank for PD and QC protocols

Are you looking for a reliable and ultra-compact power bank? Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh is the perfect choice. This Mi power bank has a high energy density that enables it to deliver a long-lasting charge. Additionally, the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh is equipped with two USB outputs, so you can charge two devices at the same time. And with a micro USB and USB Type-C input, it’s easy to recharge the power bank. Plus, the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh comes with a built-in LED charging indicator, so you can easily find your way in the dark.

Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh Charging Protocols

Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000mAh uses two separate high-speed charging protocols, namely USB PD 3.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Combined, these two allow you to charge your devices up to 22.5W. However, if you’re only using both outputs, then the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact will only be able to output 9W of power. Therefore, it’s recommended that you use only one USB PD and QC 3.0 when charging your devices. Additionally, the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact is also compatible with most third-party charging cables, so you don’t need to worry about compatibility issues.

PD 3.0 is up to 22.5W and it can charge PD compability devices 50% faster than non-PD powerbanks. Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh can fast charge iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixels in 1 hour with the Type-C to Type-C cable. It will take 3 hours to fully charge the powerbank with 18W charger. The Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh has a built-in lithium-ion polymer battery with a capacity of 37Wh (10,000mAh @ 3.7).

Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh Compability Devices

You can use Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh with all mobile phones. You can use fast charging feature up to 22.5W on all QC3.0 and PD3.0 compability devices. It includes Google Pixel, iPhone, OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung. The Mi Power Bank 3 charges at a faster speed than previous versions which is amazing. If you are looking for a power bank that you can use with all mobile phones, Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh should be your go-to choice!

Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh Price

Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh is one of the most popular power banks on the market. It’s compact design and high capacity make it perfect for those who are always on the go. And at only $25. It’s a great value for your money. Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact 10000 mAh is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. And with its fast charging capabilities, you’ll never have to worry about your devices running out of power again.

