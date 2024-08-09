MIIT certification suggests approaching iQOO Z9 Turbo+ debut

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ has just received its MIIT certification in China, which could mean that its debut is just around the corner.

The model will join the growing Z9 series of the brand, with Vivo recently confirming that the iQOO Z9s series will launch in India on August 21. According to rumors, the Turbo+ will be announced either in September or October, with Digital Chat Station claiming on Weibo in June that it would happen “soon.” Now, a screenshot of the handheld’s MIIT certification has surfaced online, supporting claims that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is now being prepared for debut.

Aside from the phone’s V2417A model number and 5G connectivity, no other details about it are shared. Nonetheless, it is rumored to get the Dimensity 9300+. Moreover, given its monicker, it could adopt many of the features already present in its iQOO Z9 Turbo sibling, which offers the following details:

163.7 x 76 x 8mm dimensions

194.9g weight

4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB

6.78″ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits of peak brightness, and 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″) with PDAF and OIS, 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 16MP wide (1/3.0″)

6000mAh battery

80W wired and 7.5W reverse wired charging

OriginOS 4

IP64 rating

Black, Mint, and White colors

Via