Xiaomi Mijia Air Purifier Pro H Review

If you are dealing with kitchen smells lingering in your home, you should consider getting an air purifier.

Like other Xiaomi Smart Products, Mijia Air Purifier Pro H can connect to Google Home and Amazon Alexa. It is one of the most innovative air purifiers on the market. It has many advanced features, but that is not all.

Mijia Air Purifier Pro H will clean the air in any room you like with its budget-friendly price. Also, it is very economical to run and its filters are too cheap for the size, and filtration capability.

Mijia Air Purifier Pro H Review

The Mijia Air Purifier Pro H was released last year, and all in all, it is a very good product to buy. Also, we highly recommend getting one for large rooms and living areas. If you want to check other air purifiers from Xiaomi, check out our previous review about the Mijia Air Purifier Pro 4 Pro.

First Impressions

It moves so much more air and can clean bigger rooms without using more energy than the previous models. Pro H is slightly bigger than the other models with its 31x31x73.8cm dimension. It is just huge, and what many do not realize is Xiaomi Air Purifiers are actually inverted air purifiers.

These are the same motors found inside premium air purifiers made by Daikin, LG, Samsung, or Panasonic. The only difference is that they market them as inverter air purifiers, but Xiaomi just does not do the same thing.

Display

If you want to use the Mijia Air Purifier Pro H manually you can do it through the app, but before that, there are Sleep, Low Speed, Medium Speed, High Speed, and Automatic modes available. With the OLED touch screen display, you can track the temperature and humidity, and also you can turn on and off the Mijia Air Purifier Pro H. There is also a LED indicator on the display which you can see the Air Quality. Colors are displayed according to the PM2.5 value. These are the:

Green: 0-75µg/m3

Orange: 76-150µg/m3

Red: 150µg/m3

Installation

Open the filter compartment by pressing the buckle, and make sure the filter is installed correctly. Remove the power cord, and close the filter compartment. Then, connect the power cord to the connector of the Mijia Air Purifier Pro H, and then plug it into an outlet, and it is almost ready to use.

Filter

Mijia Air Purifier Pro H has a completely new filtration design that is much larger than the previous cylindrical filters. It is a Hepa H13 Grade filter, which means it can trap up to 99.97% of particulates as small as 0.3-micron. Mijia Air Purifier Pro H also boasts upgraded activated carbon granules that Xiaomi said are more effective than the older version of the filter found in the last-gen Pro. It also has a lifespan of up to 14 months.

Mi Home App

Like other Xiaomi Smart Products, Mijia Air Purifier Pro H does have Wi-Fi capabilities as well as Mi Home App control. You can download the Mi Home App on Google Play Store, or Apple Store. You can set some automation through the app to ensure that it matches your needs and your lifestyle if you do not trust the laser sensor much.

Specifications

Model: AC-M7-SC

Material: ABS

Rated Frequency: 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage: 100-240V

Power: 70W

Application Area: 42-72m2

Particulate Matter CADDR: 600m2/h

Product Weight: 9.60kg

Product Size: 31x31x73.8cm/12.2×12.2×29.1inches

Is Mijia Air Purifier Pro H Worth Buying?

With its new filtration system and budget-friendly price, the Mijia Air Purifier Pro H would be a perfect choice for your home if you are dealing with bad odour. Its minimalistic design and convenience make it worth buying. You can buy it from Aliexpress and check on Mi Store.