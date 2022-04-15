Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 13 update can be installed unofficially, based on Android 12

As you know, Xiaomi Mi 9’s update life ended with Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. But you can still install Mi 9 MIUI 13 update unoffically. The fact that the device does not receive Android 12 and MIUI 13 disappointed many users. But developers found a solution for this.

You will be able to use the Android 12 based MIUI 13 port made by Chinese developers. Let’s move on to the installation steps. Before installing, you need unlocked bootloader for installing this ROM. You can follow this article for unlocking Bootloader.

Installation of Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 13 update

You have to download these files to your PC before installing Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 13 Update.

Requirements

Known Bugs

Vibration

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 13 Android 12 Update Process

Firstly you need to use a special OrangeFox build. Enter the fastboot mode using volume down+power button. Make sure ADB drivers are installed. Then open CMD and type fastboot flash recovery command but don’t press the enter button. Drag the downloaded recovery file into CMD window and press enter.

Then enter the recovery mode using volume up + power button. Now, you have to make wipe for clean installation. After entering recovery, you will see trash button on right-bottom. Tap on it and select “Dalvik/Art cache, Cache, System, Vendor, Data” and slide the slider to right.

Then, you’ll have to flash ROM and DFE. Magisk is optional. If you want you can flash it. Go back the files tab, and find the Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 13 Port ROM. Tap on it, and you will see some checkboxes. Don’t check anything, just swipe slider to right. Do same thing to DFE and Magisk. And don’t forget DFE isn’t optional. You need to flash it.

After these steps you need to do format data. This is the part where the data on the device is deleted. Tap the trash button again. And you will see “Format Data” button on right-top. Tap on it and type “yes” in textbot that you see. Then tap confirmation button on right-bottom. Then, tab “Reboot System” button.

Now that you’ve completed the installation stages of the ROM, it’s time to check out some screenshots of this Android 12 based MIUI 13 ROM. The interface is clean and sleek, with a variety of new features and options to choose from. Overall, this ROM provides a great user experience and should make your phone feel even faster and more responsive than before.

Mi 9 MIUI 13 Review: Screenshots

Xiaomi added new design control center to MIUI with Android 12. You can use it on Mi 9 thanks to this Xiaomi Mi 9 Android 12 based MIUI 13 ROM. Also fingerprint is working faster than official Android 11 MIUI 12.5 update. Added new media tab alongside new control center.

Firstly thanks to ColdCat for porting this ROM from Mi 10 Lite Zoom to Mi 9. ROM is very smooth. Even smoother than official MIUI ROMs. If you want to take a look of source that ROM, you can find it here. Also best sides of ROM, it doesn’t has any bug except vibration. And I don’t think many people care about vibration. It may be fixed soon. What are you waiting for Mi 9 MIUI 13 ROM download?