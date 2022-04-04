MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker report has been published. Xiaomi releases MIUI 13 update to a device almost every day. Of course, some of the updates it releases have bugs. For this reason, Xiaomi provides feedback on this issue if users detect any errors in the updates it has released. Errors found in the devices listed below have been detected by users. In the MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracking, what kind of errors are found on which devices this time, let’s examine it together.

MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker: April 4 2022

These are the newly identified bugs of the MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker report until April 4, 2022.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Issue: Device randomly turns off

Affected version: MIUI-V13.0.X.0.XXXXXXX

Issue: Phone restarts when using Google Maps – GL-V13.0.2/3/4/5

Affected version: MIUI-V13.0.8.0.RKCMIXM

Status: Bug fixed.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro

Issue: Android Auto display issue

Affected version: MIUI-V13.0.10.0.SLCEUXM, MIUI-V13.0.10.0.SLBEUXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Security FC / No response

Affected version: V13.0.1.0.SKFRUXM

Status: Temporary workaround – block ads through the server.

Next step – Offer a new build and fix with the rom.

Can’t download the update package.

Status: In the download management Ar-Ge analysis, the Ar-Ge synchronization of CDN is checked‌‌.

Xiaomi 11T, POCO X3 GT

Video playing is stuck in Netflix

Affected version: V13.0.2.0.SKWMIXM, V13.0.2.0.SKWEUXM, V13.0.3.0.SKPMIXM

Status: Analysing.

POCO F3

Issue: Can’t download the update package.

Status: In the download management Ar-Ge analysis, the Ar-Ge synchronization of CDN is checked‌‌.

MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker: March 7 2022

These are the identified bugs of the MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker report until March 7, 2022. It should be noted that these errors are reported by users. Let’s find out together what kind of problems there are on which device until March 7, 2022, and whether these problems have been fixed.

All Android 12 based MIUI 13 devices

Issue: After upgrading to A12-MIUI13, cannot set the dark mode for individual apps

Affected version: Android 12

Status: Analysing.

Xiaomi 11T

Issue: Cannot apply super wallpaper

Affected version: V13.0.2.0.SKWMIXM, V13.0.2.0.SKWEUXM

Status: Couldn’t find the reason. Will keep an eye out for feedback.

Redmi 10

Issue: System lag / hang when daily use / playing games

Affected version: V13.0.1.0.SKUMIXM

Status: Stress tests are being performed while simultaneously problems are being sorted out with the help of the users.

Issue: When playing mobile legends, mobile data turns off automatically

Affected version: V12.5.7.0.RKUIDXM, V12.5.8.0.RKURUXM

Status: Verified the build that passes the test case.

Redmi Note 9

Issue: Google Pay doesn’t work

Affected version: V12.5.3.0.RJORUXM

Status: Fixed.

POCO F3

Issue: Wrong animation when switching apps with fullscreen gestures.

Affected version: V13.0.3.0 SKHEUXM.

Root Cause: After upgrading to Android S, the system interface has changed and needs to be re-adapted.

Status: The problem of switching interface animation error under full-screen gestures of the EU version will be solved through the Poco desktop self-upgrade. Poco desktop self-upgrade solution is expected to release grayscale next Monday.

POCO X3 Pro

Issue: Recent task apps stay in landscape.

Affected version: V13.0.3.0 SJUMIXM.

Root Cause: The cause has not yet been located.

Status: Troubleshooting.

Redmi Note 10

Issue: Flashlight didn’t always work

Affected version: MIUI-V13.0.5.0.SKGMIXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Issue: System apps updater wasn’t displayed correctly in Dark mode

Affected version: MIUI-V13.0.1.0.SKFIDXM

All the bugs mentioned in the MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker report have been reported by users. It’s normal to encounter some bugs with major updates. Don’t worry, these bugs in MIUI 13 Global Weekly Bug Tracker will be fixed in the next update. We recommend that you be patient and provide more information about the devices to the developers.