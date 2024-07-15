Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 reportedly coming in 4 color options, 16GB/1TB max configuration

A leaker revealed that the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 smartphones will be available in four color options each. The tipster also revealed that the handhelds’ maximum configuration options will be 16GB of memory and 1TB of internal storage.

The two smartphones are expected to be launched on July 19 in China. As the date nears, a leaker account on Weibo claimed that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will come in white, purple, and black colors, alongside a purple splicing option. Meanwhile, the account shared that the Mix Fold 4 will be offered in white, black, blue, and black Kevlar choices.

The post also echoed earlier reports about the top RAM and storage options of the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, saying that the two will come in a maximum 16GB/1TB configuration. According to an earlier report, other options for the Mix Flip include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. The foldable is said to also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4” external display, a 50MP/60MP rear camera system, a 4,900mAh battery, and a 1.5K main display.

Meanwhile, the Mix Fold 4 is said to remain exclusive to China. An earlier leak shows the new design of the foldable. According to the leak, the company will still use the same horizontal rectangular shape for the camera island, but the arrangement of the lenses and flash unit will be different. Also, unlike its predecessor’s module, the Mix Fold 4 island seems taller. On the left side, it will house the lenses alongside the flash in two columns and groups of three. As usual, the section also comes with the Leica branding to highlight Xiaomi’s partnership with the German brand.