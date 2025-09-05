Moto G06 specs, €119 base price leak

More details about the anticipated Moto G06 have leaked, including its key information and pricing.

The Motorola model is approaching its debut date, as suggested by its recent appearances on various certification platforms. A few days ago, we saw the model’s design and colorways through several leaks. Now, a new one has arrived to provide more details about the phone.

According to a leak in Europe, the phone will be offered in Tapestry, Arabesque, and Tendril colorways. Its storage options include 64GB and 256GB, which will allegedly be priced at €119 and €169, respectively.

As for its specifications, the Moto G06 is believed to be coming in:

194g

171.35 x 77.5 x 8.31mm

MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme

4GB RAM

64GB and 256GB storage

6.88” 720x1640px 120Hz LCD

50MP main camera with AF

8MP selfie camera

5200mAh battery

10W charging

Android 15

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Tapestry, Arabesque, and Tendril

Source