Motorola Moto S50 debuts in China as rebranded Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is finally in China. Yet, instead of using the same monicker, the new device has launched as the Motorola Moto S50.

The Edge 50 Neo was launched globally at the end of August in the UK, offering fans a Dimensity 7300 chip paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. As rumored earlier, the phone was expected to be rebranded under various names (including the Lenovo Thinkphone 25). Now, Motorola has affirmed the talks by releasing the Edge 50 Neo as the Motorola Moto S50 in China.

That being said, consumers in China can expect almost all the same details introduced in the global version of the Moto S50. In the Chinese market, nonetheless, it comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which are priced at CN¥2,199 and CN¥2,499, respectively.

Here are more details about China’s Motorola Moto S50:

Dimensity 7300

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.36″ 120Hz LTPO pOLED with 2670x1272px resolution, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and under-screen fingerprint reader

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4310mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

Orange, Lattè, and Blue colors

Android 14

IP68 rating

