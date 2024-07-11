Motorola starts accepting 2024 Razr, Razr+ pre-orders in the US

Motorola fans in the US can now place their pre-orders for the Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 (AKA Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, respectively).

The two models were first announced in June in China. Now, as part of the brand’s plan to offer the devices to more markets, the Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 have finally arrived in the US.

The models offer the same details as their Chinese variant siblings, but it is important to note that the US variants come with limited configuration options. To start, the Dimensity 7300X-powered vanilla 2024 Razr model only comes in an 8GB RAM variant, which is priced at $699.99. Meanwhile, the new Razr+ with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is only available in 1GB RAM configuration, which has a price tag of $999.99. Thankfully, these numbers can still be slashed through trade-in deals from Motorola.

Here are more details about the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra models in the US:

2024 Razr

Dimensity 7300X

8GB RAM

Main Display: 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness

External Display: 3.6” AMOLED with 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2) with AF

32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

4200mAh battery

Android 14

2024 Razr+