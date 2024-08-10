Better late than never: Motorola Edge 20 Fusion gets Android 13 update

Motorola has just started rolling out the Android 13 update to its Edge 20 Fusion model. While this is good news for owners of the said model, the move remains unimpressive by today’s standards, as more smartphone brands are now preparing for Android 15.

The update is now appearing on various Motorola Edge 20 Fusion devices, confirming the arrival of new features and experiences. Some include the addition of app customization options (by color, theme, and language), album artwork and dancing playback bar in the music player, and more app notification options. As per the update, it requires a hefty 1.64GB storage to be downloaded.

While the update sounds great for the owners of the said devices, it is an undeniable reflection of Motorola’s poor update initiatives for its devices. To recall, it has just recently provided Android 14 to its 2023 Razr models. This came almost nine months after the launch of the 2023 Razr series and the recent debut of the 2024 Razr lineup, which comes pre-installed with Android 14. Moreover, its competitors are now joining the test for Android 15, while the company itself remains mum about its update plans. With this, it could take Motorola several more months before it releases the upcoming Android 15 to its upcoming models and current flagships.