Motorola Edge 50 debuts in Europe

Motorola announced the European launch of the Edge 50, which was earlier unveiled in India and Mexico.

The model made a remarkable initial entrance into the market due to its MIL-STD 810H certification and IP68 rating. Despite this, the Edge 50 offers a slim profile, with Motorola dubbing it the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone” at 7.79mm.

Now, fans in Europe can experience the durability and toughness of the Edge 50. As announced by the company this week, the model is also now available in European markets with a €599 starting price tag. Soon, the Edge 50 is expected to arrive in more markets.

Here are more details about the Motorola Edge 50 in Europe: