Motorola Edge 50 debuts in Europe

Motorola announced the European launch of the Edge 50, which was earlier unveiled in India and Mexico.
The model made a remarkable initial entrance into the market due to its MIL-STD 810H certification and IP68 rating. Despite this, the Edge 50 offers a slim profile, with Motorola dubbing it the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone” at 7.79mm.
Now, fans in Europe can experience the durability and toughness of the Edge 50. As announced by the company this week, the model is also now available in European markets with a €599 starting price tag. Soon, the Edge 50 is expected to arrive in more markets.
Here are more details about the Motorola Edge 50 in Europe:
- 7.79mm thin, 181g light
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
- 8GB and 12GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage
- 6.7” 120Hz pOLED with HDR10+ and 1,900 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main + 10MP 3x telephoto + 13MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 13MP
- 5,000mAh battery
- 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz
- Android 14-based Hello UI
- IP68 rating