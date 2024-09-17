Motorola Edge 50 Neo arrives in India

Motorola has finally launched the Edge 50 Neo in India. The phone joins the other Edge 50 models the brand has launched in recent months.

The news follows the company’s announcement about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo’s India debut. Now, fans can place their pre-orders on Motorola India’s website and the company’s partner retailers. According to the company, official sales will start on September 24.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes in Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue colors in India. Sadly, the phone is only available in the single 8GB/256GB configuration.

Here are more details fans can expect from the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in India: