Motorola Edge 50 Neo to launch on September 16 in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will arrive in India next Monday, September 16.

The model was first launched in Europe and later introduced in China under the name Motorola Moto S50. Now, the phone is set to arrive in India next week.

The Edge 50 Neo’s Flipkart page confirms this, revealing its monicker and features, including five OS upgrades and Google Photos AI. Unlike its counterparts in other markets, however, the model coming to India is said to only offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Here are the other details fans can expect from the Motorola Edge 50 Neo coming in India:

179g

154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm

Dimensity 7300

Wi-Fi 6E + NFC

LPDDR4x RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

6.4″ 120Hz 1.5K P-OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide/macro + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Selfie: 32MP

4,310mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 14-based Hello UI

Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue colors

IP68 rating + MIL-STD 810H certification

Via