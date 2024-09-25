Motorola Edge 50 Neo hits stores in India

Motorola fans can now purchase the Motorola Edge 50 Neo through the Motorola India website, Flipkart, and various retail stores in India.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo was announced last week. It joined the other Edge 50 models the brand has launched in recent months, including the vanilla Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is available in Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue. It is equipped with the Dimensity 7300, which is complemented by a single 8GB/256GB configuration. The device also has a decent 4310mAh battery that supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The MIL-STD-810H-certified device sells for ₹23,999 and offers five years of Android OS upgrades.

Here are more details about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo: