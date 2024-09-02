Motorola to launch ‘Houston,’ ‘Orion’ smartphones in 2025

Two of Motorola’s upcoming smartphones were spotted on IMEI. According to listings, they have been given the Houston and Orion codenames, and both of them will debut in 2025.

Motorola has been quite busy in the recent months. Just this month, it launched the Edge 50 Neo in the UK and the Edge 50 in Europe. Next month, the company is expected to offer the Motorola Razr 50 in India.

Now, it seems the company is already preparing its next smartphones for the debut.

That’s according to the devices Gizmochina spotted on IMEI. The two devices are internally called Houston and Orion. According to the report, the former comes in XT2517-V, XT2517-1, XT2517-2, and XT2517-3 model numbers, suggesting that it would be offered in variants. It is believed to arrive in the US (and other markets) as an “affordable” device.

The Orion, meanwhile, was spotted with the XT2551-3 model number. This identification is somewhat similar to the XT2451 model number of the Razr 50 Ultra, which could mean that the Orion device is the Razr 60 Ultra.

As the “25” segments in their model numbers suggest, it means that both phones are slated to be unveiled next year. Their specific debut timeline, nonetheless, remains unknown.

Stay tuned for more details!

Via 1, 2