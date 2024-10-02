Motorola promises 5 OS upgrades in new Moto G75

The Motorola Moto G75 is now official. However, its components are not its only highlight. According to the company, the phone will come with five Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, which is complemented by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Inside, it houses a decent 5000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Other details of the Motorola Moto G75 include:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card)

6.78″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD with up to 1,000 nits brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony-LYTIA 600 main camera + 8MP ultrawide + flicker unit

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5000mAh battery

30W wired and 15W wireless charging

IP68 rating + MIL-STD-810H

Android 14

Charcoal Grey, Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green colors

The Moto G75 is available in Charcoal Grey, Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green color options, but Motorola still hasn’t divulged the model’s pricing. Yet, a marketing mail from the company has revealed that the new smartphone comes with “software upgrades till 2030.” According to the material, buyers can also get “three years of warranty” for the device, which will come out of the box with an Android 14-based MyUX OS.

While this is good news, the company still has to improve its update visions for its devices, which undeniably lag behind in terms of the latest OS rollouts. To recall, the brand is known for introducing the latest OS upgrade to its devices. For instance, Motorola only introduced the Android 13 to the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in August, while the Android 14 made its way to the 2023 Razr models only in July.

Via