Motorola Moto S50 is launching on Sept. 5 in China

Motorola announced that the Moto S50 will debut on September 5 in China.

The company shared the news in China and simultaneously revealed the Moto S50’s design, which is not far from the appearance of its siblings. No other details of the phone were shared, but the poster shows that it will be available in three colors.

The Moto S50 is rumored to be a rebranded Edge 50 Neo, which made its debut days ago. The Chinese version of the phone, of course, is expected to get some changes and improvements over its global counterpart. Nonetheless, it is still likely to adopt many of Edge 50 Neo’s specifications, including its: