Motorola Razr 50 to launch in India on Sept. 9

Finally, Motorola fans in India will soon be able to purchase the Motorola Razr 50. As confirmed by the brand this week, the foldable will arrive in the country on September 9.

The Motorola Razr 50 will join the Razr 50 Ultra, which was first launched in India back in July. It is being offered in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for ₹99,999 and comes in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options.

Now, consumers in India can get more options in the Razr 50 series with the entrance of the lineup’s vanilla model: the Motorola Razr 50. Once available on the Motorola India website and Amazon India, the “segment’s largest 3.6″ external display” will offer fans the following: