Motorola Razr 50 to launch in India on Sept. 9

Finally, Motorola fans in India will soon be able to purchase the Motorola Razr 50. As confirmed by the brand this week, the foldable will arrive in the country on September 9.
The Motorola Razr 50 will join the Razr 50 Ultra, which was first launched in India back in July. It is being offered in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for ₹99,999 and comes in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options.
Now, consumers in India can get more options in the Razr 50 series with the entrance of the lineup’s vanilla model: the Motorola Razr 50. Once available on the Motorola India website and Amazon India, the “segment’s largest 3.6″ external display” will offer fans the following:
- Dimensity 7300X
- 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations
- Main Display: 6.9″ foldable LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness
- External Display: 3.6″ AMOLED with 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2) with AF
- 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera
- 4200mAh battery
- 30W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Android 14
- Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque colors
- IPX8 rating