Motorola Razr 50 Ultra visits Geekbench ahead of June 25 debut

Ahead of its approaching debut for the Razr 50 series, Motorola tested the Razr 50 Ultra (AKA Moto Razr Plus 2024) on Geekbench.

Motorola has already confirmed the date for the debut of the Razr 50 series recently, sharing with fans that it will be on June 25. To prepare the lineup for the launch, the company has tested the Ultra variant on Geekbench recently, allowing us to discover some key details about it.

According to the listing, the model could be armed with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The test also showed that the unit used on the benchmark employed 12GB of memory and an Android 14 OS, affirming earlier leaked details about the phone. Through these things, the listing shows that the Razr 50 Ultra earned 1,829 and 4,214 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench.

The news follows the release of the first Motorola Razr 50 series clip tease. Although the company didn’t show the models in full in the teaser video, some of the scenes confirmed some design details of the series, including its multiple colors, leather back, and curved side frames and edges.

According to rumors, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with a 3.63” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 120Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal display. It is also expected to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP+13MP rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

The Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, is reportedly getting a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.